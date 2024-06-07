BLM seeking public input on possible removal of nearly 5,000 wild horses

June 7, 2024 — Wyo4News (Press Release from the Bureau of Land Management)

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public input to inform the development of an environmental assessment for the gather and removal of nearly 5,000 excess wild horses over a 3-year period from areas designated as the:

Great Divide Basin – The Divide Basin Herd Management Area (HMA) encompasses nearly 779,000 acres, of which 562,702 acres are BLM-administered public lands. The management area is located 40 miles east of Rock Springs to the Rawlins/Rock Springs Field Office boundary, west to the Continental Divide, and north of Interstate 80 to just south of South Pass City. The northern portion of the herd management area consists primarily of consolidated public lands with state school sections and small parcels of private land making up the remaining lands. The southern portion is in the checkerboard land ownership area created by the Union Pacific Railroad grant.

Salt Wells Creek – The Salt Wells HMA encompasses nearly 1,173,000 acres, of which over 724,000 acres are BLM-administered public lands. The majority of the herd management area consists primarily of checkerboard land ownership area created by the Union Pacific Railroad grant in the northern portion. Consolidated public lands with state school sections and small parcels of private land making up the majority of lands in the southern section of the HMA.

Adobe Town – The Adobe Town HMA is located in south-central Wyoming between Interstate 80 and the Colorado/Wyoming border. It encompasses nearly 478,000 acres of mostly BLM-administered public land with a small portion of intermingled private lands and is west of Baggs, Wyoming.

The Reason for the Gather and Removal

On May 9, 2023, the BLM issued a land use planning decision to cease management of public lands for wild horses in the Great Divide Basin, Salt Wells Creek, and a portion of Adobe Town. The BLM made this decision to resolve ongoing management conflicts between private and public land sections within the checkerboard land pattern of ownership. Under BLM’s management practices, horses currently found within those former herd management areas are now considered appropriate for removal.

The environmental assessment will analyze potential impacts associated with the gather and removal from these areas. It is likely that multiple removal operations would occur over multiple years to fully remove wild horses from the designated areas.

Proposed removal operations could begin between October 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025.

Contact Information

Please visit the following BLM ePlanning link for the full scoping notice and to provide feedback via the “Participate Now” option: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2032715/510. This 30-day scoping period will conclude July 8, 2024, at 4:00 p.m.

For questions, please contact BLM Wyoming State Office Public Affairs at [email protected].