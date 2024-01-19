BLM seeks feedback on cost-effective restoration methods to improve riverscape conditions

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 19, 2024 — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wyoming State Office is seeking public feedback on various, cost-effective restoration proposals to improve the conditions of riverscapes on BLM-managed lands. Historic removal of structural elements in river systems has led to channel straightening, disconnected floodplains, accelerated erosion and incision, decreased surface and groundwater interactions, nutrient cycling, and reduced baseflows. Restoration methods being proposed in this Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) are known as Low-Tech, Process-Based Restoration (LTPBR), which can be implemented at lower costs, scaled up quickly, and has minimal impacts during installation.

To view all associated documents for this proposal and to participate in the public comment period, please visit https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2027025/510. The public scoping period will conclude on Feb. 18, 2024, at midnight MST. For questions, please contact Micky Fisher, BLM WY Lead Public Affairs Specialist at (307) 775-6328 or by email at [email protected].