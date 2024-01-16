BLM seeks public comment for oil and gas lease sale in Wyoming 

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 16, 2024 — The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office today opened a 30-day public scoping period to receive public input on 5 oil and gas parcels totaling 239.38 acres that may be included in a September 2024 lease sale in Wyoming. The comment period ends February 15, 2024.

The parcels the BLM is analyzing, as well as maps and instructions on how to comment are available on the BLM’s ePlanning website at: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2030553/510.

As authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act, BLM will apply a 16.67 percent royalty rate for production on any new leases from this sale. More information about the Act is available on BLM’s online fact sheet. Revenues are split between the state where the drilling occurs and the U.S. Treasury.

Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill detailing development plans. The BLM reviews applications for permits to drill, posts them for public review, conducts an environmental analysis and coordinates with State partners and stakeholders.

All parcels leased for oil and gas lease include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources. Information on current and upcoming BLM leases is available through the National Fluid Lease Sale System.