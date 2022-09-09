BLM seeks public input on oil and gas project in Vermillion Basin

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office is launching a 30-day public scoping period prior to preparing an environmental assessment regarding a Plan of Development for the Vermillion Basin Infill Project.

Details of the proposed infill project include adding ​approximately 150 wells to various federal oil and gas units that Dominion Energy Wexpro currently operates (Canyon Creek, Kinney, Trail, Whiskey Canyon, and Alkali Gulch) within the Vermillion Basin. The location of the proposed action is approximately 60 miles southeast of Rock Springs off Highway 430. BLM estimates the project will include about 210 acres of surface disturbance, entirely located on federal lands, with approximately 30 new well pads constructed. ​The project also includes some additional infrastructure to facilitate the production and operation of the new wells.

Public input submitted early in the process is valuable to the BLM in developing a well-informed environmental assessment. Written comments may be submitted through the website provided above, or to the following email address: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2021156/510. Written comments should be received no later than October 10, 2022.

Before including your address, phone number, email address, or other identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you may ask us in your comment to withhold your identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For more information on this project, please contact TJ Franklin, BLM Supervisory Natural Resource Specialist at 307-352-0318.