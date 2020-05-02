BLM temporarily closes Steamboat Mountain area to motorized vehicles

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 2, 2020) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rock Springs Field Office (RSFO) is temporarily closing the Steamboat Mountain area, northeast of Rock Springs, to motorized vehicles from May 1 to June 30.

The purpose of this annual closure is to help protect sensitive elk calving and deer fawning areas.

Signs will be posted to notify the public of the temporary closure. BLM law enforcement rangers and other employees will also patrol the area to inform the public and enforce the seasonal vehicle restriction.

The annual closure takes effect each spring but does not affect access to private or state lands. The closure includes both sides of Steamboat Rim as well as the Johnson, La Fonte, and Box canyons. These locations are protected from human activity to improve calving and fawning success which helps produce healthy big game populations.

BLM Supervisory Wildlife Biologist Mark Snyder appreciates the public’s continued cooperation. “We’ve had tremendous support over the years and are thankful that people are respecting the closures,” Snyder said.

A map of the protected area is available online at www.blm.gov/wy/st/en/field_offices/Rock_Springs/wildlife.html .

Please note that the Rock Springs Field Office is currently closed to the public.

For more information about the temporary road closure, contact Mark Snyder at 307-352-0368.

To learn more about BLM Wyoming, please visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.