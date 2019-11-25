BLM to conduct prescribed fire in Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 25, 2019) — The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District is scheduled to conduct prescribed fires on public lands administered by the Rock Springs Field Office, now through February 2020, as part of a multi-year effort.

The treatments are contingent upon fuel moisture and weather meeting optimal burn conditions.

The Lousy George pile burn project is located approximately 10 miles south of Current Creek Ranch and approximately 65 miles southwest of Rock Springs. The project consists of burning approximately 200 acres of slash piles to reduce juniper where it is encroaching on sage grouse, mule deer, and elk habitat.

The BLM will consider weather conditions and fuel moisture when deciding the final date of the prescribed burns. Fire operations will begin only when conditions are favorable for a safe and effective burn.

Smoke may be visible to the public at times during the operations. Fire crews will remain on scene and monitor the burn areas afterward to ensure safety until the fire is out.

Prescribed fire is a beneficial management tool used to replicate natural wildfire. Many land management agencies conduct prescribed fire to ensure the overall improvement of land, vegetation, and wildlife.

It can also help return the ecosystem to its natural composition and healthiest function.

For more information, contact Rich Howe at 307-352-0211 or visit the Rock Springs Field Office from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, located at 280 Highway 191 North.