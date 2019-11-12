BLM to conduct prescribed fires in Lincoln, Sublette counties

LINCOLN and SUBLETTE COUNTIES, WYOMING (Nov. 12, 2019) — The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District is scheduled to conduct prescribed fires on public lands administered by the Kemmerer and Pinedale Field offices as part of a multi-year effort.

The projects will take place from this date through December 2019, as conditions allow.

The Bear River pile burn project is located approximately 30 miles west of Kemmerer and consists of approximately 300 acres of slash piles targeted to burn to reduce juniper where it is encroaching on sage grouse habitat.

The Commissary Ranch pile burn is located approximately 20 miles north of Kemmerer and consists of approximately 45 acres of slash piles surrounding the Commissary Ranch sub-division. The objective is to reduce hazardous fuels around the community and improve the wildlife habitat in the area.

The Black Canyon pile burn project is located approximately 12 miles northwest of La Barge and consists of approximately 10 acres of slash piles targeted to burn in order to reduce conifer where it is encroaching on native aspen stands.

BLM also wish to stimulate aspen regeneration within the Wyoming Range Mule Deer Project area. The project will also provide defense to critical oil and gas infrastructure in the event of wildfires.

BLM will consider weather conditions and fuel moisture when deciding the final date of the prescribed burns. Fire operations will begin only when conditions are favorable for a safe and effective burn.

Smoke may be visible to the public at times during the operations. Fire crews will remain on scene and monitor the burn areas afterward to ensure safety until the fire is out.

Prescribed fire is a beneficial management tool used to replicate natural wildfire. Many land management agencies conduct prescribed fire to ensure the overall improvement of land, vegetation and wildlife. It can also help return the ecosystem to its natural composition and healthiest function.

For more information about the Lincoln County prescribed burns, contact Phil Lockwood at 307-871-8993 or visit the Kemmerer Field Office anytime from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, located at 430 US-189 in Kemmerer.

For more information about the Sublette County prescribed burns, contact Mark Randall at 307-367-5350 or visit the Pinedale Field Office from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, located at 1625 West Pine Street in Pinedale.

