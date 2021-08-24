BLM to hold 3 wild horse/burro adoptions in September

August 24, 2021 — According to a Tuesday, Aug. 24 press release, The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will hold three wild horse and burro adoption events in September.

The first will be September 3 at the Wheatland Off-Range Corral, where approximately 30 untrained wild horses and burros will be available at the corral’s monthly public adoption. The gates open at 8 a.m. and horses and burros will be adopted on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is scheduled to end at 3 p.m. The facility is located at 1005 North Wheatland Highway in Wheatland, Wyo.

On Sept. 4, Wind River Wild Horse Ranch near Lander hopes to adopt out approximately 20 untrained wild horses will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the public off-range pasture. In addition, a no charge wagon tour to view the wild horses will be available. The facility is located at 8616 Hwy 287, 7 miles north of Lander, Wyo.

On Sept. 14-16, Husker Harvest Days, at Grand Island, Nebraska will feature nine yearlings available for adoption. Again, adoption will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Three different yearlings will be available each day for adoption.

The Wyoming Honor Farm adoption, originally scheduled for Sept. 17-18, has been postponed. Instead, those horses will now be offered via the Wild Horse and Burro Online Corral, Oct. 12-19.

The BLM news release states wild horses available for adoption have been removed from overpopulated herds roaming Western public rangelands. As part of their efforts to find every horse and burro a home, the BLM offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. This adoption incentive will be offered for all untrained horses at the September in-person events.

Learn more at https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/50th-anniversary.