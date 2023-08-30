BLM to hold five September wild horse/burro adoption events

Photo from prior BLM Wild Horse Adoption event

August 30, 2023 – Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management will hold five wild horse and burro adoptions in Wyoming this September. Untrained horses and burros will be offered to qualified adopters on a first-come, first-served basis for a $125 minimum fee (credit cards are the preferred payment method). Saddle and halter-started horses and burros may be adopted by competitive bid.

The Rock Springs Wild Horse Corral will not be featured in these adoptions as it remains closed to the public due to the construction of a new facility.

Below are the scheduled adoption events for September:

September 9 – Wind River Wild Horse Ranch Day & Adoptions: Approximately 20 untrained animals will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the public off-range pasture near Lander. Take a free wagon tour to view the wild horses until 1 p.m.

September 15-16 – Wyoming Honor Farm Adoption: There will be 45 trained animals will be available for viewing on Friday, September 15, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Gates will open at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, and the competitive bid auction will start at 10:30 a.m. Animals will include 27 saddle-started horses, ten halter-started horses, and eight burros.

September 22 – Wheatland Off-Range Corral will host their monthly adoption event: Up to 30 animals will be available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The competitive live auction will begin at 9 a.m.

September 23 – Mantle Horse Show and Adoption Event in association with the Wyoming Mustang Association: A mix of 15 trained and untrained animals will be available by silent bid auction from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Mantle Ranch in Wheatland.

September 30 – Deerwood Open Ranch Days Horse & Burro Adoption: Approximately 20 animals will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the public off-range pasture near Laramie.

Each wild horse and burro available for adoption has been removed from overpopulated herds roaming Western public rangelands. As part of our efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, the BLM offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. This adoption incentive will be offered for all animals at these five events.

For more information about the events and locations, visit www.blm.gov/whb or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or [email protected].

