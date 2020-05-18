BLM to hold virtual public meetings on analysis of Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 18, 2020) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will be hosting two virtual public meetings on its draft environmental analysis of the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative (WPCI). The first will take place at 11 a.m. on May 28, 2020 with a second meeting on the same day at 5 p.m.

Registration is required to attend the virtual public meetings. To register visit https://www.swcavirtualpublicinvolvement.com/wyoming-pipeline-corridor-initiative-rmp/eis.

The virtual public meetings are designed to be informative only. Comments on the Draft EIS must be submitted by July 16, 2020, through the WPCI project’s ePlanning webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xpCMr.

The WPCI is a proposal from the State of Wyoming to designate almost 2,000 miles of pipeline corridors across private, state and BLM-managed lands in Wyoming. Approximately 1,105 miles of the proposed corridors are located on BLM managed lands. The Draft Environmental Impact Statement analyzes the State of Wyoming’s proposed alternative, two agency action alternatives, and the no action alternative.

“These virtual meetings are designed to provide an overview of the project and our draft alternatives, which will hopefully be valuable for the public in submitting comments to the BLM,” said Duane Spencer, BLM Wyoming Acting State Director. “We encourage all interested in the project to attend.”

If approved, the WPCI project could establish a statewide pipeline corridor network for companies to submit future proposals to the BLM to build pipelines associated with carbon capture, utilization and storage, as well as pipelines and facilities associated with enhanced oil recovery or other compatible uses. The WPCI project does not authorize any new pipelines or construction but could amend nine BLM Resource Management Plans across the state to make future analysis of project specific proposals more efficient.