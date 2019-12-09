BLM to host public scoping meeting in Rock Springs for Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative 

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 9, 2019) – The Bureau of Land Management will host a public scoping meeting in Rock Springs to answer question and provide information about the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative.

The Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative is a proposal from the State of Wyoming to designate almost 2,000 miles of pipeline corridors across private, state and BLM-managed lands in Wyoming. Approximately 1,150 miles of the proposed corridors are located on BLM managed lands.

The meeting in Rock Springs is scheduled from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 at Western Wyoming Community College, classroom 3650A. The college address is 2500 College Drive.

The other public scoping meeting locations in Wyoming include:

Cheyenne , Dec. 9, Laramie Community College, Centennial Room 130 in the Center for Conferences and Institutes building, 1400 E. College Drive.

Casper , Dec. 10, Casper BLM Field Office, 2987 Prospector Drive.

Thermopolis, Dec. 11, Big Horn Federal Savings Bank, 643 Broadway Street. **

**NOTE: No parking allowed in bank parking lot; please park nearby or in the Carquest lot.

The WPCI project would designate a statewide pipeline corridor network for future development of pipelines associated with carbon capture, utilization and storage, as well as pipelines and facilities associated with enhanced oil recovery.

The project will not authorize any new pipelines or construction, but will amend several BLM Resource Management Plans across the state to make future analysis of project specific proposals more efficient.

BLM Wyoming has opened a public scoping period for the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative and information on the state’s proposal can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xpCMr or on the State of Wyoming’s project webpage at www. https://www.wyopipeline.com/projects/wpci/.

Public scoping comments can be submitted through the BLM’s WPCI ePlanning project webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xpCMr or at upcoming public meetings that will be announced at a later date. Comments must be received by Dec. 16, 2019.