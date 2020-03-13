BLM Wild Horse Adoption event to take place today and Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 13, 2020) — The BLM High Desert District (HDD) will have their first of two wild horse adoption events today and Saturday. The event will take place at the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility. From I-80, take Elk Street exit #104 and go north one mile, turn right (east) onto Lionkol Road, and go approximately 1/2 mile. Gates will open at 9 a.m., load out begins at 1 p.m., and gates will close at 3:30 p.m.

A BLM press release states that a selection of approximately forty horses gathered in October 2019 from the Fifteenmile Herd Management Area (HMA) will be offered at each event. The animals are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

People wishing to adopt a wild horse must fill out an application, conform to the BLM’s minimum adoption requirements and have their application approved by the BLM. Staff specialists will be available to answer questions and assist the public with adoption applications.

All horses at the facility are untrained and available through the Adoption Incentive Program (AIP), with qualified adopters paying a $25 adoption fee per animal. Adopters must be at least 18 years of age, have no prior violations of adoption regulations, and provide their own vehicles or make their own arrangements to transport their horse(s) from the adoption facility.

Adoption payments can be made in cash, check, or money order. Halters will be put on the animals by BLM staff, but must be provided by the adopters.

The second will horse adoption event will take place April 24 and 25 at the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility.

The following are websites with more information about BLM Wyoming, the Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Program, applications and online auction guidelines:

www.blm.gov/wyoming

https://www.blm.gov/adoptahorse/

https://www.blm.gov/adoptahorse/requirements.php

https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoption-and-sales/how-to-adopt

https://wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/Auction/HowToGuide