BLM Wyoming announces 2020 wild horse adoption events in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 7, 2020) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced today the first wild horse adoption events of 2020 in Wyoming.

The events are scheduled for Jan. 17-18, March 13-14 and April 24-25 at the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility.

Gates will open at 9 a.m., load out begins at 1 p.m. and gates will close at 3:30 p.m. A selection of 40 horses recently gathered from the Fifteenmile Herd Management Area (HMA) will be available for adoption at each event.

Advertisement

The horses presented during the adoption event are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone wishing to adopt a wild horse must fill out an application, conform to the BLM’s adoption requirements and have their application approved by the BLM.

Staff specialists will be available to answer questions and assist with the adoption applications.

Here are some websites with more information about the Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Program, applications and online auction guidelines:

To learn more about BLM Wyoming, please visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation.