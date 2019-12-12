BLM Wyoming leases 123 oil, gas parcels in December sale, nets $10.8 million

The BLM reviewed 169 parcels nominated for the sale and ultimately offered 160, totaling about 173,265 acres. The bureau deleted or deferred nine whole parcels and parts of six others because of resource conflicts.

Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources, and it does not authorize drilling. At this stage, the BLM applies standard terms and conditions and appropriate stipulations to each lease to protect other resources in the area.

Before authorizing development on a lease, the BLM must approve a separate drilling permit based on further analysis of detailed site-specific plans and conditions.

To learn more about the sale and associated review process, visit our ePlanning website at https://go.usa.gov/xEdur. A detailed results summary will be posted on the web within the coming week.

Wyoming is one of the nation’s top energy producers on public lands. In 2018, BLM Wyoming lease sales garnered nearly $117 million. About half of the revenue from Wyoming lease sales is disbursed to the State of Wyoming to fund state-determined priority projects.

If a lease results in production, the associated royalties are also shared with the state.