BLM Wyoming releases notice for Dec. 2020 oil and gas lease sale 

(October 16, 2020) — As part of the Trump Administration’s goal of promoting responsible energy development, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office plans to offer 261 parcels totaling about 280,162 acres in an oil and gas lease sale the week of Dec. 14, 2020. The sale will occur online at www.energynet.com.

Thursday’s publication of the December sale notice initiates a 30-day protest period that will close Nov. 14, 2020. The sale notice, environmental review documents, and additional information, including protest instructions, are available online by copying and pasting this link into your browser bar: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2001491/510.

Submit any protests by mail to the BLM Wyoming State Office, 5353 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009; by email to [email protected]; or by fax to 307-775-6203.

Wyoming is one of the country’s top oil and gas producers on public lands. In 2018, BLM Wyoming lease sales raised nearly $117 million. Nearly half of the revenue from each lease sale goes directly to the State of Wyoming. When leasing results in production, royalties from production are also shared with the state. The revenue supports public education, infrastructure improvements, and other state-determined priorities.