Blocked field goal TD leads to Cowboys win

University of Wyoming photo

September 24, 2023 — Sometimes miracles do happen! When it appeared that visiting Appalachian State was about to put the game away with a field goal from Wyoming’s 29-yard line with just over two minutes to play, history took place. Wyoming defensive end DeVonne Harris blocked the kick, and the Pokes cornerback Jakorey Hawkins picked up the loose ball and returned it 62 yards for a touch, giving Wyoming a 20-19 lead. It was the first time in Cowboy football history that the Cowboys scored a touchdown off a blocked field goal. Wyoming would convert on a two-point conversion to make the score 22-19.

But you know that these Cowboys would still make things interesting. With 1:52 on the game clock, Appalachian State would drive the ball to the Wyoming 20-yard line. With 18 seconds remaining, Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar attempted one more pass on a first down play. Under pressure from UW defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, Aguilar threw over the middle where the Pokes Wrook Brown intercepted the pass at the Wyoming six-yard line with only 12 seconds remaining to seal the 22-19 win.

The win brought Wyoming’s record to 3-1, while Appalachian State, of the Sunbelt Conference, fell to 2-2. The game was the final non-conference game for both teams.

Bohl Postgame Comments

“Just when I think I’ve seen it all in 40 years, I have not seen it all,” said Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl. “Obviously, we are really excited about the win and the resolve of our players and the belief. That’s outstanding. We need to build off this.”



“Appalachian State is a really good football program and a really good team. We did not play up to our capabilities, particularly on offense, for the majority of the game.”





“This team believes in one another. They’re poised. They keep playing hard. I’ve seen other teams start to fracture, and that was not the case here. We beat a really good football team in an unconventional way, and we are going to take it. We are celebrating the win. We have a lot of work to do, but I’m going to enjoy tonight.”



“I think all the pundits, including me, said, ‘This is really, really one of the more competitive non-conference schedules that we’ve had.’ To come out of this 3-1, it exceeded some of the expectations I had. Now, it’s all behind us. It’s time for Mountain West play.”

Offense Stats

Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley was 5/15 passing with one interception for just 31 yards. The one interception was returned for Appalachain’s only touchdown early in the fourth quarter, giving the Mountainers a 19-7 lead.

Wyoming running back Harrison Waylee ran for 156 yards on 17 carries, including a 75-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run that cut Appalachian State’s lead to 19-14 with 11:30 to play.

Wyoming rushed for 177 yards and passed for 31 yards for the game.

Defensive Stats

Linebacker Easton Gibbs led Wyoming with 11 tackles (4 solo). Nose tackle Cole Godbout had 10 tackles (2 solo).

Defensive end DeVonne Harris registered nine tackles and had the Pokes only quarterback sack.

For the game, the Wyoming defense held Mountainer running back Nate Noel to 107 yards on 30 carries. Noel entered the contest as the nation’s leading rusher, averaging 145 yards per game.

Scoring Recap

First Quarter

Appalachian State – 25-yard field goal – 0-3

Appalachian State – 28-yard field goal – 0-6

Second Quarter

Wyoming – Andrew Peasley 9-yard touchdown run – 7-6

Appalachian State 20-yard field goal – 7-9

Appalachian State 50-yard field goal – 7-12

Third Quarter

No scoring

Fourth Quarter

Appalachian State touchdown – 7-19

Wyoming – Harrison Waylee 75-yard run – 14-19

Wyoming – Jakorey Hawkins 62-yard blocked field goal return and 2-point conversion – 22-19



Up Next

Wyoming will open Mountain West Conference play on Saturday, hosting New Mexico, 2-2. The Lobos defeated 34-31 in overtime on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 12:30 p.m. with kickoff at 2 p.m.