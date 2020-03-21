Blood donations are still needed

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 21, 2020) – If you’re looking for a way to help out or do some good today, consider donating blood.

According to Sandy Thomas with Vitalant in Rock Springs, WY, their office has been receiving numerous calls of residents wanting to help and donate blood. “We are in need of blood,” Thomas said. “Patients are still needing blood. Babies are still being born, people are still having accidents and need emergency surgeries.”

The Vitalant team is currently out collecting blood, and they are planning to have blood drives inside their bus at certain locations. Residents can still sign up to donate as long as they are well and healthy.

Thomas said that the Vitalant staff has been following all necessary precautions, including practicing distance spacing between donors.

If you’d like to donate, or you have questions please contact Vitalant 307-638-3326. You can also visit their Facebook page or their website at bloodhero.com.

Below is information for their upcoming blood drive:

Tuesday, March 24

Bunning Freight Station in Rock Springs

12 pm – 6 pm

Make an appointment at vitalant.org (sponsor code: rs)