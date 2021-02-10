Blowing snow to impact state roadways this week

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 10, 2021) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting severe road impacts due to weather this week.

There’s a reported prolonged overrunning snow event and Arctic air to impact the state.

Interstate-90 will be hit first with increasing snow Wednesday night.

Interstate-25 will see increasing impacts by mid to late Thursday.

Snow, heavy in many areas, to impact all interstates and roadways across Wyoming this weekend — Friday through Sunday.