Blowing snow to impact state roadways this week

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 10, 2021) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting severe road impacts due to weather this week.
There’s a reported prolonged overrunning snow event and Arctic air to impact the state.
Interstate-90 will be hit first with increasing snow Wednesday night.
Interstate-25 will see increasing impacts by mid to late Thursday.
Snow, heavy in many areas, to impact all interstates and roadways across Wyoming this weekend — Friday through Sunday.