Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming to waive out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 3, 2020) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is taking additional steps to remove barriers and help its members receive the health care they need during the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing today it will waive members’ coinsurance, copayments, and deductibles for COVID-19 medical treatments through June 30, 2020.

Advertisement

In addition to this expanded coverage, BCBSWY has taken the following steps to assist

members and providers through this unprecedented time:

• Waived cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing and related services including office visits,

urgent care or emergency department

• Waived 30-day refill limits for prescription medication

• Expanded telemedicine to include phone, video and other means and waived member cost-share for those services, whether related to COVID-19 or not

Advertisement

“In these uncertain times, we are working to eliminate barriers that cause additional worry for our members,” BCBSWY President and CEO Diane Gore said. “At the same time, we want to help our medical providers by taking away some of the administrative requirements they may face as they provide critical care for their patients.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is dedicated to protecting the health and safety of members through the prevention, testing, and treatment of COVID-19.

Visit BCBSWY.com/covid19/ to learn more.