Blues n’ Brews music lineup announced

May 23, 2023 — The Rock Springs URA has announced this year’s musical line-up for June 17 Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews Festival. The event will occur at Bunning Park.

This year’s headliner will be Chicago blues legend Michael Charles. Charles has been a blues musician for over three decades and is a nine times Grammy elected artist. Local bands WY5 and Damn Straight will also provide live music for the event.

Here is the current music schedule:

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Damn Straight

3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. – WY5

4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Michael Charles

Ticket package options are available online at RSDowntown.com. According to the Rock Springs URA, all proceeds from Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews are invested back into the community for development efforts in the historic district.