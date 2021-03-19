Blues n’ Brews will now take place June 19

Advertisement

March 19, 2021— The Downtown Rock Springs/URA announced that this year’s Blues and Brews event will be taking place on the same pre-Father’s Day Saturday, June 19, as the annual Rods and Rails Car Show. In past years, the Blues and Brews event has taken place in August.

Advertisement

According to a press release announcing the date change, “Several dates have been juggled around as The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency tries to avoid competing with other brew fests and community events.” Officials will release ticket purchase information and music lineup soon.

Rods and Rails will take place during the day on Saturday, June 19, on South Main Street, with Blues and Brews taking place that same Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. in Bunning Park. Both events were canceled last year due to the pandemic.