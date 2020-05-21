Green River Animal Control comes to the rescue

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 21, 2020) — Green River Animal Control came to the rescue of a pit bull named Blu. Read about the story of Blu’s rescue below:

Blu’s Story

On April 10, Green River Animal Control impounded a stray Pit Bull on Flaming Gorge Way. He was covered in fleas, so they gave him a bath, a warm bed, food, and water. Blu was held for five days to give his owner a chance to reclaim him. With the hope of an owner claiming him slipping away as the fifth day arrived, they received a lost dog report for a lost Pit Bull. Animal Control contacted the owner and learned they had been stopped six miles out of town and “Blu” had wandered off. The man was unable to find Blu and had to leave to go back home to Oklahoma, without his dog. Blu being a survivor had traveled six miles into Green River where he was picked up by Green River Animal Control.

Due to COVID-19 and financial reasons the man was unable to come get Blu right away, he had to secure some money to make the long drive back to Wyoming.

Animal Control kept in touch with Blu’s owner and as days then weeks went by, it looked like Blu’s dad would not be able to afford to come to get Blu.

Animal Control wanted Blu to be able to go home to his daddy, so ACO/Rescue staff member Lydia Holmes started on a mission to try and find a transport for Blu. She was able to secure a transport for Blu, but not all the way, she could get him ninety-five miles away from where Blu’s dad was in Oklahoma.

On May 19, Blu was on his journey home! Although Blu was happy here, he was glad to be out of quarantine and on his way back to his daddy.

We received word and a picture that Blu and his dad had been reunited and they were both very happy!!

Another successful animal rescue story!