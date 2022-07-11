BMX bike track taking shape

BMX Track, Green River, Wyoming — Photo submitted by the City of Green River

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The dreams of an outdoor BMX bike track in Sweetwater County is closer to reality following work over the past several weeks on leased land in Green River. The Southwest Wyoming BMX began to build the track thanks to several donations. The location is the old Bike Park in Green River.

The old track was torn down to make room for the dual-purpose track, which will include a fenced-in competition track and a community pump track. Organizers will host an open house on July 25, 2022 beginning at 4 p.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m.

BMX Track Map

The non-profit group received a $50,000 grant from the Sweetwater County School District #2 Rec. Board in May, which was able to get the process of building the track moving. The group’s leaders, Heather Salinas, Siobhan Ledford, and Alysia Wegner then began the building phase of the project. To follow the progress of the project, you can follow them on their Facebook page, Southwest Wyoming BMX.