Board of Health invites public to Monday’s COVID-19 educational meeting

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 13, 2020) – The Sweetwater County District Board of Health is inviting the public to attend a COVID-19 educational meeting via Zoom on Monday, Nov. 16, to learn more about what the community can do to prevent the spread and ask questions of people with concerns.

Sponsor

Dr. Jean Stachon, the county health officer, will give a review of numbers and implications of the county. She will also give a plan to mitigate the spread and surge in the hospital.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Medical Director Dr. Cielette Karn and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Melinda Poyer will give an update on the planning at the hospital.

Director of Public Health Kim Lionberger will then discuss the plan involving contact tracing and vaccination.

Once the four of them are finished, they will open up the conference meeting for public discussion and public commnts.

Join Zoom meeting by clicking the link below:

https://zoom.us/j/97845873683?pwd=Y1FaTmNwQnk2UW54MGkrNGE1VTQxQT09

The meeting ID number is 978 4587 3683

The meeting passcode is 199508