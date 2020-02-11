Board of Trustees to meet with UW President semifinalists Wed. & Thurs.

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Feb. 11, 2020) — The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will meet this Wednesday and Thursday at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center near Denver International Airport to interview semifinalists for the UW presidency and discuss presidential terms of employment.

Advertisement

These special board executive session meetings will begin at 8 a.m. both days.

The Board of Trustees received a list of semifinalists from the UW presidential search committee last week. Following this week’s interviews, the board intends to select approximately three finalists who will be publicly identified and invited to come to campus for open sessions with UW stakeholders during the week of Feb. 24.

Sponsor

The board will accept public input, which will be followed by interviews of the finalists Feb. 27, before selecting the new president. During the week of March 2, the board may extend an offer to the candidate it selects. The new president is expected to be in office by July 1.