Boaters and anglers reminded to do their part to prevent AIS

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 27, 2020) — All watercraft entering the state of Wyoming must be inspected by an authorized Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) inspector prior to launching on waters within the state.

Recreationists transporting any watercraft, including non-motorized vessels such as canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and inflatable travel vessels, are required to stop every time they pass an open inspection station in Wyoming.

Aquatic invasive species often have wide-spread economic, recreational, and ecological impacts. They can cause millions of dollars in damage to boating equipment and municipal water systems by clogging engines and pipes. Once an infestation has been identified, it can require costly cleaning regimens and repairs to infrastructure to rid them of the invasive species. A single boat or piece of gear that has not been properly drained cleaned or dried could introduce non-native species and have severe and irreversible ecological consequences.

The aquatic invasive species of most significant concern to resource managers are quagga and zebra mussels. Quagga mussels are native to Ukraine and were first discovered in the United States in 1989. Quagga mussels are considered to be an invasive species because they filter the water and remove plankton, which is a vital food source for other native aquatic species. Quagga mussels can live up to 30 days out of the water. Similarly, zebra mussels are native to Eurasia and are estimated to have been brought to the Great Lakes in the 1980s from ballast water that was discharged by large ships from Europe. Similar to quagga mussels, zebra mussels filter out nutritious algae from the water as well as attach themselves to native mussels, thereby paralyzing them. Other well-known aquatic invasives include burbot, Rusty Crayfish, curly-leaf pondweed, and Eurasian milfoil. Click here for a listing of AIS inspection stations as provided by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.