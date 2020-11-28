Bobby Ross Kroth (November 7, 1999 – November 25, 2020)

Bobby Ross Kroth, 21, of Rock Springs, passed away November 25, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness.

He was born November 7, 1999 in Rock Springs, the son of Ross L. Kroth and Cythia A. Smith. Bobby attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 2020.

He enjoyed cars and skateboarding.

Survivors include his mother Cynthia Smith of Superior; father Ross L. Kroth also of Superior; brothers Troy Smith of Superior and Kyle Kroth of Billings, MT; sisters Shanna Carter and Amanda Kroth Reilly both of Superior; 3 aunts, 2 uncles, 11 cousins, 3 nieces and 2 nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, several aunts and uncles.

Cremation will take place. Due to restrictions of large gatherings by the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial in Bobby’s name can be made to Jason’s Friends Foundation, 340 W B St #101, Casper, WY 82601 or Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

