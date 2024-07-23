BOCES “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.” performed this Thur. & Fri.

Photo credit: Sweetwater BOCES Facebook page.

July 23, 2024 – Wyo4News

Sweetwater BOCES Summer Theatre for Youth is set to present Ian Fleming’s “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.” on Thursday and Friday, July 24 and 25. The performances will occur at 7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive in Rock Springs.

This free musical event, hosted by the Western Theatre Program, invites the public to enjoy a magical evening of theatre.

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.” tells the enchanting story of a down-on-his-luck inventor who transforms a broken-down Grand Prix car into a magnificent vehicle for his children. Together, they embark on a fantastical adventure to rescue their grandfather from a distant land.

Sweetwater BOCES is a Board of Cooperative Educational Services established to provide a variety of educational services.