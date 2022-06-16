BOCES in search of local school age actors for play presentation

(Sutterstock)

June 16, 2022 — Sweetwater BOCES and the Missoula Children’s Theater will be presenting their summer play production next week. Auditions for the performance of Hansel and Gretel will begin this Monday at 10:00 a.m. in the Rock Springs High School Theater.

Students in grades K-12 from any Sweetwater County school district are eligible to audition, with 50 to 60 students needed. Those auditioning are encouraged to be ready to perform by 10 a.m. Monday, as actors will know their roles and receive a schedule for the week by noon on Monday.

The performance of Hansel & Gretel will take place on Saturday, June 25, at 4:00 p.m. at the RSHS theater.