BOCES/Missoula Children Theatre summer production audition are this Monday

June 18, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Missoula Children’s Theatre and Sweetwater BOCES are announcing that auditions for this year’s summer theater production of Robin Hood will be taking place next Monday, June 24. Auditions will take place at the Rock Springs High School Theater beginning at 10 a.m. Students wishing to audition must arrive between 9:45 and 10:00 a.m. At noon on Monday, after the audition, students will receive their character name and rehearsal schedule, parents/guardians of the cast will fill out release forms, and a couple of students will stay to have their first rehearsal.

Those wishing to be part of the production need to be students in Sweetwater County in grades K-12. Approximately 60 students are needed to fill roles, and there is a one-week commitment. There is no guarantee that everyone who auditions will be cast in the play, but they will cast as many as possible.

Rehearsals will be conducted Monday – Friday from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm at the RSHS Theater. Although not all cast members will be needed at every session, those auditioning must have a clear schedule and be able to attend all rehearsals required for their role, including the Saturday, June 29, 4 p.m. performance. A detailed rehearsal schedule will be distributed at the conclusion of the auditions. Cast members scheduled for the full four hours and 30 minutes will be asked to bring a sack lunch or snack to be eaten at RSHS during a 30-minute break between sessions.

Showtime

The Saturday, June 29, 4 p.m. performance of Robin Hood will take place at Rock Springs High School. It is a free and open to the public perfomance.

Bout the Missoula Children’s Theatre

The Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) is a non-profit organization based in Missoula, Montana. The residencies in Rock Springs are made possible by funding from Sweetwater BOCES.