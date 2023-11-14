Body found in Rock Springs over the weekend no foul play suspected

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 13, 2023 — On Nov. 11, 2023, a body was found in the trees between Dewar Drive and Sunset Drive in Rock Springs, Wyoming. According to Elizabeth Coontz, the Public Information Officer of the Rock Springs Police Department, the family of the deceased had been notified. “There was no foul play, nothing suspicious at all,” said Coontz, “We’ll know for sure when the autopsy reports come back, but at this time, we believe the person died of natural causes”. Due to HIPAA laws, no other information could be shared at this time.