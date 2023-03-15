Body found near Casper identified

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Natrona County Fire Protection District, has recovered the body of local resident and missing person Bruce Wayne Campbell.

On March 12th at approximately 3:25 p.m., NCSO deputies, NCFPD and Evansville Fire-EMS crews, and Banner Health EMS personnel, were initially dispatched to a report from a citizen of a drowning victim in the North Platte River in the area of Henrie Roadway and Pou Road. Upon arrival, first responders began water recovery efforts and it was determined the victim was deceased. Due to the location being downstream from EKW State Park as well as photographs on a camera recovered with the body, NCSO Investigators had reason to believe it was Mr. Campbell and that there was no threat to the public.

On March 15th, 2023, the Natrona County Coroner’s Office identified the victim to be 60-year-old Bruce Campbell, the autopsy has preliminarily determined the cause of death to be an accidental drowning. Based on the evidence obtained through our investigation into the disappearance of Mr. Campbell, Investigators have concluded Mr. Campbell fell through the ice into the river on January 19th, 2023. Our investigation has determined there to be no suspected criminal activity surrounding the death of Mr. Campbell.

This accident is an unfortunate tragedy, we hope the recovery of Mr. Campbell brings some closure to his loved ones. Our Victim Services Unit has worked closely with Mr. Campbell’s family throughout our investigation to ensure that they have support and resources available to them, his family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.