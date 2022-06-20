Body of 45-year-old Anthony “Tony” Hagler has been located

Anthony “Tony” Hagler

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LINCOLN COUNTY, WYOMING — On June 19, 2022, the body of 45-year-old Anthony “Tony” Hagler, was located by searchers in the Dempsey area of Kemmerer, Lincoln County, Wyoming.

Hagler was last seen on June 1, 2022. A search had been underway since June 11th, 2022 when Hagler’s vehicle was found abandoned on Dempsey road with no sign of Hagler. Lincoln County Search and rescue initiated a search of the area for Hagler. With the assistance of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, a K9 team with Sweetwater County Search and Rescue was also deployed. The K9 team had given an indication that allowed searchers to concentrate the search area prior to Hagler being located. It is believed that Hagler died from exposure.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Kemmerer Police Department, Diamondville Police Department, Lincoln County Search and Rescue, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue, BLM, Wyoming Game and Fish, Lincoln County Deputies as well as several community members who helped with searching, equipment transport, and aircraft searches.

The LCSO offers our sincere condolences to the Hagler family for their loss.