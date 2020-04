TETON COUNTY, WYOMING (April 3, 2020) — The body of a 28-year old skier was found Thursday after the skier was caught in avalanche which occurred on Taylor Mountain in Teton County on Wednesday.

The Teton County Coroner has identified the victim as Trace Jordan Carrillo of Dubois, Wyoming. An official cause of death is still pending.

Searchers, with the aid of a recuse dog, found Carrillo’s body under two feet of snow.