Body of missing Moorcroft teen found in South Dakota basement

Moorcroft, Wyoming — A body believed to be a 16-year-old girl who went missing from Moorcroft last week was found on Monday, Oct. 7 in the basement of a South Dakota home, according to a Meade County Sheriff’s Office media post.

The body of missing Wyoming teenager Shayna Ritthaler was discovered in a basement bedroom after Meade County Sheriff’s Office along with agents from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation served a search warrant at residence located in Blucksberg near Sturgis, South Dakota. The search was done based on information received from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, which had been working with the Deadwood Police Department and the Moorcroft Police Department in Wyoming.

A 17-year-old juvenile suspect was taken into custody and is being housed at the Juvenile Services Center in Rapid City, South Dakota. Criminal charges are pending.

Cause of death has not been confirmed, and an autopsy is scheduled later this week.

Due to ages of the parties involved, names are not being released at this time.