Body of Utah man discovered in Flaming Gorge

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

September 11, 2022 – According to KSL News/Radio, the body of a Utah man has been discovered in the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The body was discovered around 11 P.M. yesterday, September 10.

Dagget County Sheriff Erik Bailey says the man is a white male in his 30s, from Midvale, Utah.

The body was found in the lake at a depth of 153 feet.

It has been sent to the medical examiner’s office in an effort to determine the official cause of death.

As of this time, the man’s identity has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, with details being released as they become available.