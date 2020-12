Advertisement

PINEDALE, WYOMING (December 30, 2020) —┬áThe Sublette County Sheriff’s Office released the bodycam footage of the icy Green River rescue that took place Sunday night.

On Sunday, Dec. 27, at approximately 10 p.m. a call came into Sublette County dispatch of a truck in the Green River near Reardon Draw, which is just south of Big Piney.

A man and two dogs were rescued from the truck.

Below is the video of the rescue. It is approximately eight minutes long.