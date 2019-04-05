Bohl Impressed With QB Play During Thursday Spring Practice

Laramie, WY (4/04/19) – Quarterbacks, safeties, defensive line and linebackers are four position groups that Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said he has seen make positive strides this spring. Bohl made his comments after the Cowboys completed their fifth of 15 spring practices on Thursday.

“We had a pretty spirited practice. We ended up in a third-down-and-long session. It was the first day we put ourselves in passing situations,” said Bohl. “I think Sean (Chambers) is coming along pretty well at quarterback. I’m really pleased with some of the young safeties. I think Rome Weber has got some promise as a young player, and we’re continuing to show some progress with the defensive line — Ravontae Holt, Victor (Jones) did some nice things today and so did Javaree (Jackson).”

Regarding the third-down passing situations that the Cowboys incorporated into Thursday’s practice, Bohl was asked what he saw that pleased him about the play of quarterbacks Chambers and Tyler Vander Waal during that portion of practice.

“I thought they handled the changing of the protections, which we do a lot,” said Bohl. “There was a lot thrown at them today. I thought they (the quarterbacks) took care of the ball well. We need to protect better though. We would have had a lot of sacks today.”

“I think we’re really ahead of the curve at the linebacker position,” said Bohl. “Logan Wilson is not only a talented football player but he is exactly what you want in a leader. He’s doing a great job from that perspective. I also believe we’re developing some depth at that spot.”

In addition to the linebacker position, Bohl singled out the defensive tackle and nose tackle group on Thursday as making positive strides thus far in spring drills. The top returners there are juniors Ravontae Holt, Javaree Jackson and Victor Jones.

The Cowboys are scheduled to have another Spring Practice session Saturday.