Bohl Pleased To Have Casper’s Josh Harshman Back For His Senior Season

Laramie, WY (8/10/19) – Day seven (Friday) of 2019 Wyoming Football Camp had head coach Craig Bohl talking about two specific position groups that have a number of players competing for playing time. Those two positions being tight end and free safety.

At tight end, the starting spot is in the very capable hands of redshirt senior and Casper Natrona graduate Josh Harshman. Harshman is returning for his fifth year in the program. After playing in only three games in 2018 due to injury, he earned a medical redshirt from the NCAA to get his senior season back.

When talking about the 6’3”, 240 pound Harshman, Bohl was excited about getting his redshirt senior back. “Josh (Harshman) has really looked good,” said Bohl. “He’s running well. He’s blocking well. He’s going to be a great, great weapon for us this next year”.

Two other tight ends return in sophomore Nate Weinman and redshirt freshman Jackson Marcotte, along with a true freshman in Treyton Welch.

“We have a group that provides us a lot of versatility. Beyond being good blockers, they’re good receivers. Having those guys in our arsenal gives us a lot of flexibility”, Bohl said.

The Cowboys have a number of players competing for the starting free safety position. Junior Braden Smith and redshirt freshman Rome Weber came out of spring listed as co-starters, but a third player has entered the competition in redshirt freshman Cameron Murray.

On the interior defensive line, the Cowboys return two juniors who played a lot over the past two seasons. Ravontae Holt at defensive tackle is a player who showed flashes last season as a sophomore of becoming a special player, and Javaree Jackson at nose tackle also has a lot of game experience. They are joined by sophomore defensive tackle Victor Jones, who played in 11 of 12 games last season as a redshirt freshman.

“Victor (Jones) is doing some good things from his defensive tackle position,” said Bohl. “I think Josiah Hall at the end position, could swing inside if we needed him to. We’re still probably a little thinner than what we would like”.

Friday’s practice saw the Cowboys work on situations that put the quarterbacks under some added pressure, and the head coach was pleased with what he saw from his offense.

“We did a lot of pressure situations in practice today. We made some good progress on offense, particularly in the offensive line,” said Bohl. “They had a lot of things coming at them, but they did a better job and Sean (Chambers) did a better job of delivering the ball where he needs to.”

Asked for an overall assessment of what he has seen thus far through the first seven practices of fall camp, Bohl said, “I think we’ve got more competition and we’re deeper at more positions than what we have been, so that has been encouraging. The other thing I’ve seen is a good progression of our quarterbacks. Sean (Chambers) is much further along, and Tyler (Vander Waal) is doing some good things, so I see real progress there.”

Bohl said the Cowboys will practice in full pads today with the possibility of some scrimmaging in goal-line situations. He said they would continue with a rotation of practices that would include some full-padded practices, some in half pads and some in spiders.