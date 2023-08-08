Bohl still happy with Cowboys progress as practice sessions continue

Wyoming Head Football Coach Craig Bohl (University of Wyoming photo)

August 8, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowboy football team wrapped up its fifth fall practice on Monday morning. The first thing that head coach Craig Bohl mentioned afterward to media members was the high level of competition he has seen from his team this fall.

“We are making good progress, and I think our players are doing a good job of competing against one another,” said Bohl. “I thought our defense was really moving around well today. We started out practice with some pass-under-pressure situations, and I thought our defense was really pressing the quarterback.”

The Cowboys will practice 20 times before their home opening game against Texas Tech. All Wyoming Cowboys football games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.

Bohl mentioned the interior defensive line as a strength on this year’s Cowboy defense, with the return of three starters in nose tackle Cole Godbout, defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole and Gavin Meyer. When asked about some of the other Cowboys competing for playing time in those sports, Bohl responded, “It is good competition right now between those guys. Ben (Florentine) is probably a little bit ahead (of Caleb Robinson), but nothing brings out the best in someone like competition. Caleb had a car accident this summer that put him behind with his conditioning, and he’s just starting to catch up.”

Offensive News

Sophomore Caden Barnett is being looked to fill the right tackle position on the Cowboy offense this fall, with Frank Crum moving from right tackle to left tackle.

“He (Caden Barnett) is a really intense guy, and he practices really hard,” said Bohl. “Football is important to him. He continues to improve.”

Another key returner on the offensive side of the ball is wide receiver Wyatt Wieland, who is entering his sixth year in the Wyoming football program. Wieland is the Cowboys’ leading returning receiver in terms of catches, with 23 last season for 229 yards.

“Wyatt (Wieland) has been really valuable,” said Bohl. “He’s continued to grow and mature. He’s one of our fastest players, and he is very, very competent.”

Freshmen Making the Adjustment to College Football

The Cowboy coaching staff was very pleased to bring in a large group of freshmen scholarship and walk-on players in this year’s recruiting class. Bohl was asked how he felt his freshman class was adjusting through the first five practices.

“I think that whole group is a deep group,” said Bohl. “There is good length, size, speed, and focus in this class. I think the future really looks bright for a lot of those guys for a long, long time. I think they’ve really messed in well, and we’re well pleased.”

Next Practice

The Cowboys will practice in full pads today for the first time this fall.