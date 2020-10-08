Bohl still planning on a two quarterback system this season

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 8, 2020) — After Wednesday’s fall practice session, Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl was asked about the quarterback battle going on between sophomore Sean Chambers and redshirt freshman Levi Williams.

Regarding the competition between the two quarterbacks and whether both will play during the season, Bohl stated, “I think that is where we’re at unless something changes. They’ve both shown the ability to make plays. I do know leading up to a game when you know you are going to enter the game that has an impact on your mentality during practice and your preparation. So as opposed to the situation where the backup is walking around with a ball cap on, they both know that they’re going to be playing.”

Last season while keeping his redshirt freshman status, Williams played in the last three contests of the season, completing 19 of 39 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions. Chambers started eight games for the Pokes last season before having his season cut short by injury. He ranked second on the team in rushing with 567 yards while passing for 915 yards with seven touchdown passes.

Bohl was also asked if the good relationship between Chambers and Williams made the plan to play both of them easier to implement?

“I think a lot of it comes down to the type of people they are — they’re both competitive, they’re team players,” said the head coach. “I know they both want to do anything to help the football team win. I can tell you that I’ve been around some guys before who were more about themselves as opposed to being about the team. That further complicates this type of situation. Both of our guys have been ultimate team players, and we don’t anticipate anything other than that.”

The Cowboys will have their first fall scrimmage this Saturday. Their first game will be Saturday, Oct. 24, at Nevada. All Wyoming Cowboy football games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.