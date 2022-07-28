Bohl’s birthday gift is Cowboys first fall practice

(University of Wyoming photo)

July 28, 2022 — On Wednesday, Wyoming Head Football Coach Craig Bohl celebrated his 64th birthday the way football coaches love to celebrate, by coaching football. The Wyoming Cowboys held the 2022 season’s first fall practice session yesterday under sunny skies in Laramie, with temperatures getting into the mid-80s. Wednesday’s practice session lasted two hours. A second practice session will take place this morning as Wyoming is getting set to open the season at Illinois on August 27.

According to a UW football press release, as newcomers were experiencing their first practice as Cowboys, a group of veteran players picked right up where they left off last spring, led by junior running back Titus Swen. “Titus came back and reported right where I thought he’d be,” said Bohl. “Really pleased with his movement, and we’ll be able to do a lot of things with him. We feel really good about Titus, but we also feel good about the ability of the other guys.”

A young defensive player who made a positive impression on Wednesday was true freshman defensive back Malique Singleton. A native of East Anchorage, Alaska, Singleton played his high school football at Grandview High School in Aurora, Colorado.

“What I did see today — it was just one play — Malique Singleton made an outstanding interception,” said Bohl. “Of course, he was an outstanding player at Grandview and had a really excellent high school career. He’s someone we’re going to take a hard look at.”

Some position groups that were highly competitive during spring practice were positions that Bohl spoke about again on Wednesday. Those positions are quarterback, offensive line, and defensive end.

“We’ve got good competition at quarterback. I think we’re throwing the ball and catching the ball better,” said Bohl. “Our (number) one offensive line looked good, but after that, we’ve got a lot of work to do. I’m pleased with our defensive ends as I’ve talked about (during spring practice).”