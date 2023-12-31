Bohl’s comments after Cowboy’s dramatic Arizona Bowl win

University of Wyoming photo

December 31, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

Wyoming kicker John Hoyland’s game-winning 24-yard field goal with no time showing gave retiring Cowboy head coach Craig Bohl the sweet ending to his ten-year tenure at UW. The kick also gave Bohl his first nine-win season guiding the Pokes (9-4).

Here are some post-game comments from Bohl following the 16-15 walk-off win over Toledo:

“I want to first say thanks for the invitation (to the Arizona Bowl). You staged a great game with two really good opponents.”

“Coming into this game from my perspective, I thought it would be a one-possession game, which it was. I think I talked about winning the kicking game, which was really important.

“We had great confidence in John (Hoyland). We knew we were in field-goal range once we got the additional penalty yardage (on the late hit on wide receiver Wieland). We certainly wanted to get down there a little closer, and we were able to do that with some of the things that (back-up quarterback) Evan(Svoboda) and other guys did on that drive. John had the ice running through his veins on the kick.” Hoyland was named the game’s MVP, making all three of his field-goal attempts on the day from 34, 52, and the game-winner from 24 yards out.

“I’d also like to congratulate Toledo. They had a phenomenal year, and they played hard tonight. I know they were a little short-handed, but we were short-handed, as well.”

“It was great to come up with a win. It’s great to close out my career with this football team. They truly have been special.”

When asked about the performance of quarterback Peasley, Bohl responded, “Andrew is resilient. He’s as tough as boot leather. He’s a Cowboy through and through, and he’s got ice water running through his veins. A really resilient performance by him tonight.”

Asked about the game’s final drive that resulted in Hoyland’s game-winning field goal, Bohl said, “Every game is going to have some adversity. We had to use three quarterbacks in that drive. That certainly wasn’t scripted, but all three guys came in and played really well.”

Bohl was questioned about where this win ranked in his career, and he replied, “It’s special because it’s the last one for me. I’ve been coaching for 42 years, and I haven’t had to go to work a day in my life yet. This is a tremendous profession, and its great to go out with these guys. I have a real sense of peace about moving on. It was time for this Cowboy to ride off.”

” I think the future for this program looks very bright. Coach Sawvel (new Wyoming head coach) and I’ve talked about that along with Tom Burman (Wyoming Athletics Director). We feel like the foundation has been set. If you look at the programs that I have been fortunate enough to be involved with, whether it was Nebraska during the Tom Osborne era or my time at North Dakota State, those were long building processes. I believe that we’re in really good shape to move forward. I’ll be rooting the Pokes on.”

Up Next

Wyoming will open the 2024 college football season on Saturday, August 31, at Arizona State.