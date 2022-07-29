Bomb threat at Rock Springs restaurant proves to be false

July 29, 2022 — Thursday night, the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) and the Sweetwater County Bomb Squad responded to a bomb threat at Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom in Rock Springs.



The following is a press release from the RSPD: At approximately 8 pm this evening, Rock Springs Police Department was called to Old Chicago Restaurant in response to a bomb threat. The business was evacuated to ensure public safety. The Sweetwater County Bomb Team was called to assist with clearing the building. The team determined that the building was safe and no explosive devices were located within the business. RSPD believes that this was a swatting call and that there was no threat to the public at any time. RSPD would like to remind the public that calls such as this are illegal, and if the caller is identified, they can be charged with making terroristic threats.