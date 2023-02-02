Bomb threat at White Mountain Mall yesterday

Wyo4news photo – White Mountain Mall

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On February 1, 2023, at approximately 3:05 p.m. Sweetwater Combined Communications Center received a 911 call stating that there was a bomb at the White Mountain Mall. Officers from Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) contacted mall security and as a precaution mall management decided to evacuate the mall.

Officers from RSPD and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office responded and conducted a search of the building. During the search, nothing was found that deemed the threat credible. Mall management reopened the mall after officers conducted their investigation. At this time, RSPD has determined that there is no threat to the community and the investigation is ongoing.