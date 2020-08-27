Bomber’s Sports Bar to host benefit to raise money for the Baldwin family

Darrian Mechling

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 27, 2020) — Bomber’s Sports Bar is hosting a benefit Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. for the Baldwin family. The Baldwin family is raising money to help pay for medical bills and other necessities for Gretchen Baldwin as she continues her fight against cancer.

There will be live music outside, provided by ZamTrip, raffles, games, and a nacho bar by donation.

Come out and show your support for the Baldwin family, have a good time, and help raise money to beat cancer! Bomber’s is located at 1549 Elk Street, Rock Springs.