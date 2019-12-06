Bond set at $1 million for GR man accused of first degree murder

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Dec. 6, 2019) — Bond was set at $1 million Thursday for a Green River man charged with the first-degree murder of a 5-year-old boy.

Christopher James Nielsen, 26, had bond set at his initial appearance in Sweetwater County Third Circuit Court yesterday. His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 11.

Nielsen was arrested on Nov. 14 and charged with aggravated child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury and substantial mental and emotional injury on Anthony James Radcliff, 5. The Green River boy subsequently died late last week.

Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe filed the first degree murder charge Wednesday. He said Wyoming law makes a distinction that felony murder can occur when a death happens in the perpetration of another felony.

Nielsen was reportedly babysitting Radcliff at the time.

According to the affidavit, doctors discovered Radcliff had suffered severe brain trauma from the alleged incident. The trauma was allegedly determined to be consistent with severe shaking, which caused his brain to swell and bleed.

Radcliff also suffered other suspicious injuries, including bruises deep in the ear, according to the affidavit.

Radcliff subsequently passed away on Nov. 28.

The affidavit reports that Nielsen allegedly admitted to police he had shaken Radcliff after becoming frustrated and angry with Radcliff when he wouldn’t go to bed. Nielsen also allegedly admitted to having a temper, called himself “a monster” and said it was his fault Radcliff was in the hospital near death.

Nielsen could face the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.