Book Celebrating Sweetwater County Women Officially Released​

Green River, WY (7/20/19) – The book Sweetwater Women is now officially on the market. To celebrate, the local authors and others gathered this past Thursday evening at the Tomahawk Hotel in Green River.

Sweetwater Woman was written by Sweetwater County Historical Museum Director Brigida Blasi and local author Christine Alethea Williams. On Thursday evening, both autographed copies of their newly-released book which profiles the lives of over 100 women who have figured prominently in Sweetwater County history, past and present.

​Historian and rancher Ann Chambers Noble of Cora also spoke at the event. Her topic was “The Equality State: Wyoming Women Lead the Nation.”​

​Published through the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation, a non-profit organization that exists to support the museum, Sweetwater Women is available at the County Museum in Green River and online at Amazon.com. All proceeds from the book’s sales go directly to the foundation.​