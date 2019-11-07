‘Sweetwater Women’ book signing is Nov. 14

Submitted by Dick Blust, https://www.sweetwatermuseum.org

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 7, 2019) — The public is invited to a book-signing and informal discussion next Thursday for a book about women in Sweetwater County history.

“Sweetwater Women” by local authors Christine Alethea Williams and Brigida Blasi profiles the lives of over 100 women who figured prominently in Sweetwater County history. ​

The event is set from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the art gallery at the White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive in Rock Springs.

Refreshments will be served, and Williams and Blasi will be there along with a number of the women featured in the book. ​

Among the women covered in “Sweetwater Women” are:​

Dorothy Krasovec (Rock Springs), a World War II WASP pilot.​

(Rock Springs), a World War II WASP pilot.​ Ida Gasson (Green River), President of the State Bank of Green River from 1932 to 1953, the only female bank president in Wyoming of her time. ​

(Green River), President of the State Bank of Green River from 1932 to 1953, the only female bank president in Wyoming of her time. ​ Elinore Pruitt Stewart (Burntfork), whose writings about her life as a homesteader, Letters of a Woman Homesteader, and Letters on an Elk Hunt, are still top sellers. (The 1979 movie Heartland, starring Conchata Ferrell and Rip Torn, is based on her life in Sweetwater County.)​

(Burntfork), whose writings about her life as a homesteader, Letters of a Woman Homesteader, and Letters on an Elk Hunt, are still top sellers. (The 1979 movie Heartland, starring Conchata Ferrell and Rip Torn, is based on her life in Sweetwater County.)​ Bessie Crouch (Dines), a black woman who defied racism by refusing to sit in a segregated back row at the Isis Theater in Green River.​

(Dines), a black woman who defied racism by refusing to sit in a segregated back row at the Isis Theater in Green River.​ Liesel Stern Shineberg (Rock Springs), who escaped the Nazi persecution of Jews in Germany as a child and settled in Rock Springs.​

(Rock Springs), who escaped the Nazi persecution of Jews in Germany as a child and settled in Rock Springs.​ Catherine Chaussart (Superior), the first female County Commissioner in Sweetwater County, who served in that capacity from 1953 to 1961.​

Pioneers, judges, artists, educators, librarians, business owners, journalists, medical professionals… and one brothel keeper. “Sweetwater Women” is an engaging study of just some ​of the women who made a difference in southwest Wyoming.​

The authors expressed their special thanks to the White Mountain Library for hosting the event.

Williams and Blasi see the release of “Sweetwater Women” as their contribution to the “Year of Wyoming Women,” celebrating the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Wyoming. ​

“Sweetwater Women” is published through the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation, a non-profit organization that exists to support the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River.

All proceeds from the book’s sale go directly to the foundation. It is available at the museum on Flaming Gorge Way in Green River and online at Amazon.com.​