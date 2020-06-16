Both City Council to have public hearings tonight on proposed budgets

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 16, 2020) — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting tonight in regular sessions. Both meetings will get underway at 7 p.m. in their respective City Halls.

In Rock Springs, agenda items include a public hearing on the consideration of the City of Rock Springs proposed budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021 and a proposed sewer use fee increase.

For the complete Rock Springs City Council agenda, click here.

The Green River City Council will also have a public hearing on their proposed 2021 fiscal budget as well as consideration of resolutions adopting wages for all elected and appointed officials and consideration of a resolution adopting the schedule of fees for the fiscal year 2021.

For the complete Green River City Council agenda, click here.